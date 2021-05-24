Advertisement

KSP: Death investigation underway in Harlan County

By WYMT News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers said they received a call early Sunday morning of a shooting in the Ages Community of Harlan County.

Troopers said Sarah Jane King, 26, was shot once in the chest. She was taken by Lifeguard EMS to Harlan ARH where she was pronounced dead by the coroner’s office.

As of Sunday evening, no arrest has been made in connection to the shooting. If you have any information you are asked to call Post 10 at 606-573-3131 and you can remain anonymous.

