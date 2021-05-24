Knox Co. Public Schools name new Superintendent

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox County’s Board of Education named a new superintendent Monday night after several days of special meetings to conduct interviews according to a release from the district.

In a 5-0 vote, the board named Knox County Middle School principal Jeremy Ledford the new superintendent. He will receive a four-year contract.

Following the news, Ledford told the board that he is “humbled to be chosen to serve Knox County as the next superintendent. I want to first thank God for his presence in my life, the Board of Education for their trust in me to lead the district, all my friends and family that have supported me, Linda Fortney, Sheila Terrell, and my awesome staff at Knox Middle, and my wife and family who always support me in my dreams.”

The selection comes after an extensive search following superintendent Kelly Sprinkles’ announcement earlier this year that she was planning to retire.

When asked about his successor, Superintendent Sprinkles stated that “Mr. Ledford is a very strong leader who will be surrounded by dedicated staff and a Board that desire continuous improvement.”

Prior to becoming principal at Knox Middle, Ledford was a social studies teacher at the school.

He joined the Knox County Public Schools as a social studies teacher in 2004 at Girdler Elementary.

He earned his teaching degree in social studies at Union College and principalship at the University of the Cumberlands.

Ledford will assume the role of superintendent on July 1st.

