Kentucky’s ‘Doodle for Google’ contest winner is national finalist
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington student is one of the national finalists for the 2021 Doodle for Google competition.
Milo Golding is representing Kentucky in the competition.
He is a student at Lexington Christian Academy.
If Milo wins, his artwork will be featured on Google’s website.
He will also get a $30,000 scholarship.
You can vote for Milo here in the Grades 10-12 category.
