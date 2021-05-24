Kentucky search warrant task force holds first meeting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s search warrant task force held its first meeting Monday, May 24.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed an executive order last week to create the task force.

Since Breonna Taylor's death, people have asked many questions about how search warrants are obtained, reviewed, and executed in Kentucky.

Since Breonna Taylor’s death, people have asked many questions about how search warrants are obtained, reviewed, and executed in Kentucky. The executive order referred to the fourth amendment of the U.S. Constitution and section 10 of the Kentucky Constitution, which assures people they will be free from unreasonable searches and seizures.

The task force will be looking at those procedures to determine the best practices for executing a search warrant and if additional training is necessary.

18 people are on the task force. It includes judges, lawmakers, police officers, a representative from the NAACP, and community members.

In the past year, Attorney General Cameron has been heavily criticized for his handling of the Breonna Taylor case.

“What happens in Louisville was unequivocally a tragedy,” Cameron said. “I’ve said that from the beginning. I hope people recognize our role as it relates to the office that investigated this matter to simply look at the law.”

He said he hopes the search warrant task force will improve public safety by ensuring that Kentucky uses the best practices and when obtaining and executing search warrants.

The task force will meet over the next seven months and is expected to present their final recommendations no later than December 31.

