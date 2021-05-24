‘It’s about saving lives’: Annual Click It or Ticket Campaign kicks off heading into Memorial Day weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s Office of Highway Safety kicked off the annual Click It or Ticket Campaign Monday, ahead of Memorial Day weekend travel.

“It’s really not about writing tickets. It’s about saving lives,” said Jason Siwula, the Assistant State Highway Engineer at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

A news conference was hosted Monday morning at Kentucky State Police Post 13 with local law enforcement officers, to show just how important it is to buckle up before driving.

“These things are just so critical when you talk about driver behavior and how we can make a difference together all of us when we get in our vehicles to be a part of the highway safety solution.” said Siwula.

While people want to get to their destination quickly, officials are seeing an increase of aggressive driving, texting and speeding.

“What we wanna make sure of is when you get in your vehicle or you’re planning to go somewhere that you have a plan to get there safely. That includes buckling up. That includes not planning to spend your commute time on a zoom call,” said Siwula.

Siwula said while highway safety officials talk about the statistics of fatal crashes, and accidents with injuries, a person’s life is more than just a number.

“Every time that we lose someone to a crash that’s someone’s mother or father or sister or brother,” said Siwula. “That’s a family who’s been changed forever. That’s a community in a lot of cases who’s been changed forever.”

Local officials say that during the past three years, Perry County has led the state in the highest percentage of unbelted deaths. More than 75% of the total deaths were not wearing a seat belt.

“That’s not a category that we want to be on top of. We don’t wanna win in that category, so we need to do everything possible to make sure that we lower that number,” said Matt Gayheart, with Kentucky State Police.

Although last year’s travel numbers were lower than average, the amount of fatal car crashes increased in 2020.

“It could be you family, your friends your local community and so everyone that someone is seriously injured or dies in a vehicle crash there’s a very personal component to that,” said Siwula.

Kentucky State Police along the Cumberland Valley Development District, Kentucky River District Health Department, Hazard Police, ARH and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet also hosted a car seat safety check in the Walmart parking lot Monday afternoon.

Community members were shown how to install car seats correctly and even were offered free car seats to those in need.

“You would imagine that it would be pretty straight forward but we see it all the time with child safety seats not being installed correctly and that can obviously cause serious physical injury or death to a child,” said Gayheart. “Thank goodness it’s not more common than what it is but one child’s death is too much and we want to do everything we can to make sure we bring that number to zero.”

The click it or ticket campaign started Monday and runs through June 6.

