Gov. Bill Lee signs two criminal justice reform bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Governor Bill Lee signed two criminal justice reform bills into law Monday afternoon.

According to Lee, the bills will result in fewer people incarcerated and a lower crime rate in the state.

The Re-entry Success Act will create a mandatory supervision program for individuals getting out of prison and will reduce liability for employers who are hiring those with a criminal record.

The second bill signed by Gov. Lee, the Alternatives to Incarceration Act, will create community-based alternatives to prison time for people convicted of low-level or non-violent offenses.

