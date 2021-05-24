Advertisement

Gov. Bill Lee signs two criminal justice reform bills

According to Lee, the bills will result in fewer people incarcerated and a lower crime rate in the state.
By Alivia Harris
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Governor Bill Lee signed two criminal justice reform bills into law Monday afternoon.

According to Lee, the bills will result in fewer people incarcerated and a lower crime rate in the state.

The Re-entry Success Act will create a mandatory supervision program for individuals getting out of prison and will reduce liability for employers who are hiring those with a criminal record.

The second bill signed by Gov. Lee, the Alternatives to Incarceration Act, will create community-based alternatives to prison time for people convicted of low-level or non-violent offenses.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Dakota Makres)
At least one person killed in fatal Breathitt County plane crash
KSP: Death investigation underway in Harlan County
Pictured: Jeffery Sandlin
Murder investigation underway in Clay County
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
The Republican said on a podcast released Sunday that he doesn’t want the federal government...
Rand Paul says he’s skipping vaccine for now, may reconsider

Latest News

WYMT Hot Weather
Near record heat possible today, cold front arrives later this week
Combining X-ray detection technology, low dose radiation modulation, and a new cabin design,...
UofL Health reveals new spine-imaging technology
Courtesy: WJHL
Fun Fest concert tickets now on sale
BG Fire Department officials say substance delivered to Rand Paul’s home is non-toxic
Texas Roadhouse to host first ever hiring event