Gov. Beshear’s Monday report: COVID-19 positivity rate slightly decreased again

By WYMT News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his Monday COVID-19 social media update, Governor Andy Beshear once again announced that the commonwealth’s COVID-19 positivity rate is continuing to decline.

The governor announced 263 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the state’s total case number to 456,053.

47 of Monday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 343 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 101 in the ICU. 71 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate fell once again to 2.61%.

Gov. Beshear also announced four deaths Monday, three of which were newly reported, with one revealed in the ongoing audit process. This brings the state’s death toll to 6,720.

At least 1,989,841 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

6,565,902 tests have been administered thus far and at least 52,534 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Monday, two of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

