Gov. Beshear visits Floyd County with big news on a major highway expansion project

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - During Gov. Andy Beshear’s visit to the mountains on Monday, he made a stop in Floyd County to give people there great news on some ongoing projects.

While speaking at Floyd Central High School, the governor announced the long-awaited approval of $34 million for the Kentucky 680, which will finish the project started back in 1991 to cut drive time between Hazard and Pikeville, connecting the remaining 2.89 miles between Minnie and Harold.

“We’re really excited to prioritize Eastern Kentucky, to prioritize Floyd County, to do this project and cut down on the drive time between Pikeville and Hazard by over 45 minutes,” Beshear said.

Officials say once the work is complete, it will connect Highway 80 to U.S. 23, something Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said is long overdue.

“It’s unfortunate that the way this all came about with the change in administration and the funding being cut, but I certainly think that it’s going to be worthwhile once we get the road completed,” said Williams.

Beshear said it will build connections, and introduce the Commonwealth and its workers to potential companies.

“These companies are seeing that the workforce here is strong, that they are ready to work. I believe our best days are ahead and while the last 15 months have been rough, I think the next 15 months are going to be exciting so buckle up,” Beshear said.

Williams said it will creating a safer route to travel on, saving those in Floyd County a drive on rougher roads.

“And the roads were dangerous, so this is nice to be able to get that road through there and that serves a huge need for the residents of that area,” Williams said.

Williams thinks the process was delayed several times due to funds and administration changes.

“So, we just had to wait our turn till the right folks got into right positions to get the money allocated to get the road completed,” Williams said.

Beshear said the Kentucky 680 project is slated to finally begin this summer.

“People have waited too long, it’s time to get the machines out there. It’s time to start getting it done, couldn’t be more thrilled for the region. I couldn’t be more thrilled for Kentucky,” Beshear said.

Beshear said a construction crew has already been chosen for the job.

