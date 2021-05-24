Gov. Beshear recommends more than $1 million in federal funding for infrastructure improvements in Pike County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - During a visit to Pike County on Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear recommended two ongoing projects for federal funding and announced state funding for another.

The ongoing projects, designed to bolster water infrastructure and protect the area from future flood damage, if approved, would be funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Officials with the Mountain Water District have already applied for more than $670,000 for the Fishtrap Hydraulic Modification Project. As part of that effort, MWD plans to update water mains in the Millard Bottom and Rocky Road area, which will allow for additional water volume at the Lower Pompey Tank. That would in turn decrease the amount of water needed from the City of Pikeville to the Harless Creek plant.

“The Mountain Water District would like to thank everyone that worked on the Fishtrap Hydraulic Modification Project and express gratitude to Gov. Beshear and the DLG for recommending it for approval from the ARC,” said Roy Sawyers, Mountain Water District Administrator in a news release. “It is a highly anticipated endeavor that will provide both economic and improved service benefits to the residents and businesses in and around the community. It will also support plans for future development at Fishtrap State Park, including construction of a water park and an expansion of the campgrounds and marina. These exciting, future developments will boost tourism and the economy in Pike County.”

In addition, the Pike County Fiscal Court applied for more than $442,000 in ARC funds to add to their flood wall project, which would prevent historic floods like the 1977 event, from happening again. That project, known as the Levisa Fork Basin Flood Damage Reduction Project, would use the grant as matching funds to complete the design of the Coal Run Village Flood Wall and to buy 10 structures.

At the state level, Gov. Beshear announced $50,000 is being allocated for design of an intersection to increase safety on U.S. 119 at Pike County Central High School. The“R-CUT” or Restricted Crossing U-Turn is an intersection design that eliminates the need for anyone to make a left turn against traffic.

“For several years now, our engineers at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have been deploying some innovative new designs for intersections. All have the same purpose – to eliminate left turns across traffic. Our experience has been that crash rates go down when left turns against traffic are eliminated. And not just any type of crash, but rather T-bone crashes, which are more dangerous,” Gov. Beshear said in the release. “What better place to increase traffic safety than near a school where we send our children?”

“As superintendent, nothing is more important to me than keeping our kids, educators and staff safe,” said Reed Adkins, Pike County Schools superintendent. “Thank you to Gov. Beshear for making Pike County a priority and funding this project that will help protect our families.”

The governor also announced that $99,954 in discretionary funding has been awarded to the Pike County Fiscal Court for needed resurfacing on Barrenshee Creek Road.

The project will cover 2.2 miles, making for smoother and more efficient travel for the many people who live along the rural roadway.

