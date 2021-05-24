Advertisement

First female Command Sergeant Major of a U.S. Army division to assume responsibilities at 101st Airborne Division

The Army's new standard secondary weapon has a slimmer handle and a better trigger than the...
The Army's new standard secondary weapon has a slimmer handle and a better trigger than the previous weapon, the Beretta M9. (Source: U.S. Army/101st Airborne)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - The first woman to become command sergeant major of a U.S. Army division will step into that role this week in Kentucky.

Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp will assume responsibility as the senior enlisted adviser of the 101st Airborne Division from Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Barker.

The 101st says the ceremony takes place Thursday at Fort Campbell.

Lt. Col. Kari McEwen says Knapp is the first in the division to lead men and women at every level.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on the division Facebook page.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

(Photo: Dakota Makres)
At least one person killed in fatal Breathitt County plane crash
KSP: Death investigation underway in Harlan County
Pictured: Jeffery Sandlin
Murder investigation underway in Clay County
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
The Republican said on a podcast released Sunday that he doesn’t want the federal government...
Rand Paul says he’s skipping vaccine for now, may reconsider

Latest News

WYMT Hot Weather
Near record heat possible today, cold front arrives later this week
Combining X-ray detection technology, low dose radiation modulation, and a new cabin design,...
UofL Health reveals new spine-imaging technology
Courtesy: WJHL
Fun Fest concert tickets now on sale
BG Fire Department officials say substance delivered to Rand Paul’s home is non-toxic
Texas Roadhouse to host first ever hiring event