Advertisement

Dollywood receives nomination for ‘Best Amusement Park’

Voting opened Monday, May 24, at noon and runs through Monday, June 21.
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood has been selected as a nominee in numerous categories USA Today’s 2021 10Best Readers’ Choice awards.

The nominations include:

  • Best Amusement Park- Dollywood
  • Best Amusement Park Roller Coaster- Lightning Rod
  • Best Amusement Park Entertainment- Dreamland Drive-In
  • Best Amusement Park Hotel- Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa; Dollywood Cabins
  • Best Amusement Park Restaurant- Aunt Granny’s Restaurant
  • Best Outdoor Water Park- Dollywood’s Splash Country

Voting opened Monday, May 24, at noon and runs through Monday, June 21. Each person is allowed to vote once per day during the voting period.

Results will be announced Friday, June 25.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Dakota Makres)
At least one person killed in fatal Breathitt County plane crash
KSP: Death investigation underway in Harlan County
Pictured: Jeffery Sandlin
Murder investigation underway in Clay County
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
The Republican said on a podcast released Sunday that he doesn’t want the federal government...
Rand Paul says he’s skipping vaccine for now, may reconsider

Latest News

WYMT Hot Weather
Near record heat possible today, cold front arrives later this week
Combining X-ray detection technology, low dose radiation modulation, and a new cabin design,...
UofL Health reveals new spine-imaging technology
Courtesy: WJHL
Fun Fest concert tickets now on sale
BG Fire Department officials say substance delivered to Rand Paul’s home is non-toxic
Texas Roadhouse to host first ever hiring event