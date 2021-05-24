Dollywood receives nomination for ‘Best Amusement Park’
Voting opened Monday, May 24, at noon and runs through Monday, June 21.
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood has been selected as a nominee in numerous categories USA Today’s 2021 10Best Readers’ Choice awards.
The nominations include:
- Best Amusement Park- Dollywood
- Best Amusement Park Roller Coaster- Lightning Rod
- Best Amusement Park Entertainment- Dreamland Drive-In
- Best Amusement Park Hotel- Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa; Dollywood Cabins
- Best Amusement Park Restaurant- Aunt Granny’s Restaurant
- Best Outdoor Water Park- Dollywood’s Splash Country
Results will be announced Friday, June 25.
