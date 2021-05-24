Congressman Hal Rogers visits Knott County to discuss new First Frontier Trail Authority

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In 2016, Congressman Hal Rogers, who represents Kentucky’s 5th District, created the abandoned mine land pilot program to encourage long term economic growth in Appalachia.

“After the war on coal, we lost all of our jobs. We still had a lot of these unclaimed mine sites so I earmarked money in Washington to Kentucky and the other two or three states,” he said.

Throughout the program, many milestones were achieved and now in its sixth year, the program has a new First Frontier Trail Authority. The authority comprises 19 counties, which have collectively received nearly $10 million dollars in program funding.

“With each county pulling together in one mind, one accord , one way, pulling in one direction, I think that’s what’s going to make the First Frontier Trail System successful,” said Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson.

With the funding, the authority can focus on building a regional trail system that can not only positively impact the community but help it.

“Well it provides opportunity for people to sell merchandise, food, camping equipment and so on. So it’s an economic development tool,” said Rogers.

While COVID-19 had a profound impact on people, the trail system provides a space for people to enjoy outside.

“And this is a place we can offer they can come out and enjoy the fresh air…maskless and enjoy their time with family and friends,” said Dobson.

Congressman Rogers says in helping launch projects like these he has plans to run again for another term in U.S. House of Representatives.

“Hoping to build on the progress we have made over the years and hope people will trust me again,” he said.

Application forms for project submittals can be found at AMLPILOT or by contacting Mr. Justin Adams, Director, Kentucky Division of Abandoned Mine Lands, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, KY 40601. Office: 502-782-6761, e-mail: Justin.Adams@ky.gov.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet is accepting 2021 applications through June 30, 2021. For more details, please go to AMLPILOT.

