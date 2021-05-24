Advertisement

Camp Nelson resumes flag laying tradition in preparation for Memorial Day

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Memorial Day is almost here and Camp Nelson is returning to a long held tradition. This year volunteers will place thousands of flags in front of veteran graves.

“Remembrance. It’s a one word answer, really, to remember these soldiers,” said Denny Hart, a member of the Central Kentucky Veterans Committee.

Due to COVID-19 the flags were not put down last year disrupting a long held tradition.

“A lot of disappointment. Some people got angry,” Hart said.

But this year will different. Placing thousands of flags in front of graves will take a lot of preparation.

Ground crews spent all day Saturday weeding and mowing. Hundreds of volunteers have already signed up to place the flags in ground.

“You have the ones the signed up and you have the ones the ones that will show up, so it’s kind of hard to determine that,” Hart said.

The Camp Nelson staff are determined to keep everyone safe. Hart said volunteers will be assigned to certain sections to maintain social distance. Fully vaccinated volunteers won’t have to wear a mask due to latest cdc guidance.

Hart, a veteran himself, says it’s important to remember the men and women who risked their lives fighting for our nation’s freedom.

“The people all around me that’s buried here served this nation so you can do what you’re doing right now,” Hart said.

To follow CDC protocols, volunteers will install the flags over three days as opposed to one day like In years past.

Volunteers will begin Tuesday morning at nine and end Friday evening.

For more information about helping out, you can email Denny.Hart@soldiersanthology.com and use the subject line: FLAG PROJECT.

