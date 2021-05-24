ARH Mountain Student Achiever Jackson Clay Potter

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Jackson Clay Potter is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Jackson is a senior at East Ridge High School with a 4.0 GPA.

He plans to pursue a degree in biology at Eastern Kentucky University and then go into physical therapy.

Jackson was also nominated for the KHSAA Male Student Athlete of the Year, and was a member of the academic team.

