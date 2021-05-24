Advertisement

ARH Mountain Student Achiever Jackson Clay Potter

By WYMT News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Jackson Clay Potter is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Jackson is a senior at East Ridge High School with a 4.0 GPA.

He plans to pursue a degree in biology at Eastern Kentucky University and then go into physical therapy.

Jackson was also nominated for the KHSAA Male Student Athlete of the Year, and was a member of the academic team.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Dakota Makres)
At least one person killed in fatal Breathitt County plane crash
KSP: Death investigation underway in Harlan County
Pictured: Jeffery Sandlin
Murder investigation underway in Clay County
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
The Republican said on a podcast released Sunday that he doesn’t want the federal government...
Rand Paul says he’s skipping vaccine for now, may reconsider

Latest News

Mountain Student Achiever Jackson Clay Potter - May 24, 2021
Mountain Student Achiever Jackson Clay Potter - May 24, 2021
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Luke Howard - May 18, 2021
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Luke Howard
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Luke Howard - May 18, 2021
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Luke Howard - May 18, 2021
ARH Mountain Student Achiever James Hall - May 17, 2021
ARH Mountain Student Achiever James Hall