ARH Mountain Student Achiever Jackson Clay Potter
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Jackson Clay Potter is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.
Jackson is a senior at East Ridge High School with a 4.0 GPA.
He plans to pursue a degree in biology at Eastern Kentucky University and then go into physical therapy.
Jackson was also nominated for the KHSAA Male Student Athlete of the Year, and was a member of the academic team.
