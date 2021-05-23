Warm weather to start the new work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve seen another day of warm and sunny weather across the mountains. The weather pattern keeps in a holding pattern for a few more days before changes set in for the latter half of the week.

Early Week

The area of high pressure which has brought us the warm and sunny weather of the last few days will stay strong until the middle of the new work week. We will keep the sunny skies and warm temperatures around for Monday and Tuesday with lows in the lower to mid-60s and highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few of the local spots may make a run at 90 on Tuesday.

The Extended Forecast

Once we get to Wednesday, the forecast begins to turn a bit cooler and more active. The first of a few storm systems will enter the region Wednesday afternoon and will bring a few showers and storms to the region. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday. Thursday looks to be a bit cooler, with partly sunny skies and a slight chance of some passing showers. Lows will be in the mid 60s and highs will be in the lower 80s. Another chance of rain, and the best chance of the next week enters the region on Friday with a cool front. This will bring storms, clouds, and some cooler temps with highs near 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

