Three year old Knott County toddler makes full recovery

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have some good news to pass along.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart posted on his Facebook page he spent time with 3-year-old Madlyn Clawson. Clawson went missing for more than 24 hours earlier in May.

“Seeing her running around, playing and just being a normal 3-year-old was, it’s hard to put into words, the overwhelming emotions,” Gayheart said.

Trooper Gayheart said Clawson has made a full recovery and a family from Georgia sent her a McDonald’s gift card.

“She will now be treated to all the chicken nuggets that she wants. Thank you to that sweet family for that gift,” said Gayheart.

