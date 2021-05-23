SUPER CATS: No. 14 Kentucky beats Notre Dame twice to advance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Facing elimination, No. 14 Kentucky beat Notre Dame twice on Sunday afternoon to advance to Super Regionals. The Wildcats will face No. 3 national seed Alabama in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional next weekend.

Led by Kentucky native Montana Fouts, the Crimson Tide beat Clemson to advance to Supers.

In Sunday’s opening game, the Wildcats beat the Fighting Irish 7-0. Kentucky scored four runs in the first inning capped by a two-run blast from Renee Abernathy. Kayla Kowalik doubled in the second for a 5-0 lead and Tatum Spangler provided the final two RBI of the afternoon to force a decisive Game 7.

In the winner-take-all finale, Kentucky blanked Notre Dame again 4-0. Grace Baalman pitched six shutout innings and after Autumn Humes got a few outs in the seventh, Baalman re-entered and slammed the door. Humes homered in the second inning for a 1-0 lead and the Wildcats scored their final three runs in the fourth inning.

After Super Regional trips to Eugene in 2017 and 2018 and Seattle in 2019, the Wildcats are heading to Supers for the fourth straight season when you consider the COVID-cancelled campaign in 2020.

