Smoke detector program back in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is restarting its smoke detector initiative that previously had been put on hold during the pandemic.

Experts say that new homes can have an increased fire danger.

“So much to the point now that your smoke alarm goes off, you typically have two minutes to escape your house,” said Battalion Chief Jordan Saas.

Firefighters say that smoke alarms save lives.

Saas says the best places to install them are on each floor of your home, along with bedrooms.

The best places to avoid are in kitchens, bathrooms (because the moisture can mess with the sensor) and garages (where dust and car exhaust can cause false alarms).

“The importance of smoke alarms cannot be overstated. We cannot preach it enough more than enough. They actually save lives,” Saas said.

The fire department will install smoke detectors in your home. You can make an appointment by calling 859-231-5662.

