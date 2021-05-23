Advertisement

Smoke detector program back in Lexington

By Ally Blake
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is restarting its smoke detector initiative that previously had been put on hold during the pandemic.

Experts say that new homes can have an increased fire danger.

“So much to the point now that your smoke alarm goes off, you typically have two minutes to escape your house,” said Battalion Chief Jordan Saas.

Firefighters say that smoke alarms save lives.

Saas says the best places to install them are on each floor of your home, along with bedrooms.

The best places to avoid are in kitchens, bathrooms (because the moisture can mess with the sensor) and garages (where dust and car exhaust can cause false alarms).

“The importance of smoke alarms cannot be overstated. We cannot preach it enough more than enough. They actually save lives,” Saas said.

The fire department will install smoke detectors in your home. You can make an appointment by calling 859-231-5662.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials say King was both a great leader and friend.
‘She was a warrior’: Knott County officials remember Superintendent Kim King
Pictured: Jeffery Sandlin
Murder investigation underway in Clay County
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Police identify man killed in deadly Knox County motorcycle crash
Three year old Knott County toddler makes full recovery
Three year old Knott County toddler makes full recovery

Latest News

WYMT Partly Cloudy
Steamy start to the week, rain chances on the horizon
KSP: Death investigation underway in Harlan County
The Republican said on a podcast released Sunday that he doesn’t want the federal government...
Rand Paul says he’s skipping vaccine for now, may reconsider
Mrs. Bowersock is graduating alongside multiple great grandchildren this year.
85 year old woman achieves dream and graduates high school
Ground crews spent all day Saturday weeding and mowing. Hundreds of volunteers have already...
Camp Nelson resumes flag laying tradition in preparation for Memorial Day