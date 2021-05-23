Prestonsburg police make ‘abrupt end’ to drug trafficking investigation

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg police officers posted on Facebook about ending a drug trafficking investigation they have been conducting for several weeks.

Police said they have heard complaints of “alleged drug trafficking by Eddie Clay of Pikeville, residing in Prestonsburg,” a Facebook post said.

Officers patrolled the area where Clay was known to around. They said they found the car he was seen in and began observing. Officers then made a traffic stop on the car and said the driver appeared to be Clay.

They said he gave the officers false information about his identity. Police then confirmed it was Clay and said he was driving while impaired and had a suspended license for two previous DUI convictions. They said he was also a wanted felon.

Police added Clay began to run away once he was told to get out of the car. He was then caught and arrested.

Police also arrested Clay’s passenger Billy Collins of Martin. Both men were taken to the Floyd County Jail.

You can read their charges below:

