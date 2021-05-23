Advertisement

Police: 3 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Ohio bar

A fatal shooting occurred outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio, early Sunday morning.
A fatal shooting occurred outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio, early Sunday morning.(Source: WFMJ via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – At least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio, police said.

Chief Carl Davis of the Youngstown Police Department said gunfire was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of the Torch Club Bar & Grill in Youngstown.

Davis said three people were dead of apparent gunshot wounds and at least three others were wounded, one in critical condition.

None of the shootings occurred in the bar but he said “they stemmed from an incident which began there.”

No arrests were reported but police said they were talking to several people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials say King was both a great leader and friend.
‘She was a warrior’: Knott County officials remember Superintendent Kim King
Pictured: Jeffery Sandlin
Murder investigation underway in Clay County
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Police identify man killed in deadly Knox County motorcycle crash
Three year old Knott County toddler makes full recovery
Three year old Knott County toddler makes full recovery

Latest News

The accident, which killed 14 people, happened when a cable snapped near the top of the mountain.
Lone child survivor in critical condition as Italian authorities investigate cable car accident
Landon Melvin, 9, got to keep $1,000 as a reward after he found a package full of money under...
Boy, 9, finds $5,000 while cleaning family’s used car
The owners of the cash would only accept its return if the 9-year-old boy received $1,000 for...
Boy finds $5,000 in family's used car, returns it to rightful owners
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Steamy start to the week, rain chances on the horizon
KSP: Death investigation underway in Harlan County