Perry County Sheriff’s Office to close Monday morning for funeral observance

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office will close Monday morning at 11 a.m. for the funeral of Ben Stidham.

On Sunday, Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle made the announcement on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Engle said the office will reopen Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.

“Sorry for the inconvenience, Ben was just as much part of our team as any of us and we consider him our own,” he said.

For more on Ben Stidham, click here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.