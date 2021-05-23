Over 8,000 people unemployed and 8,000 jobs posted across south central Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to the South-Central Workforce Development Board across the 10 county region in the last 30 days, 8,730 jobs have been posted.

CEO and President of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce said there are around 8,000 people within the 10 county region claiming unemployment.

“So there’s quite a number of open jobs right now and all different sectors and various levels of jobs. So there’s pretty much something for everyone. If folks don’t find something for themselves, the workforce board has resources to help them transition their knowledge and skills to be eligible for other employment,” said Ron Bunch, the CEO and President of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the boomer generation began to age out of the workforce, creating a gap and the pandemic made the gap in a shortage of employees within the workforce even larger.

“We’ve been running the demand analysis and years ago we figured out that because of the aging and retirement of the baby boomer generation, the size of that movement in the labor force was going to cause us to be in a deficit. Meaning we need more people to fill jobs that they’ll vacate. So that was pre-pandemic, well, that dynamic was still existing. It just got sort of overshadowed by the pandemic,” Bunch added.

“So you have that problem that’s been there for years now coming through, then you had the pandemic. With the pandemic, what we found was our growth rate of the community hasn’t changed. What changed was how the labor force behaved. So with assistance and other things happening at one point in time, during the pandemic, about 20,000, people here, chose not to seek work, so you had that at its peak. Now, it’s about 8,000. So when people hear about the unemployment rate is a percentage, that’s really not a clear picture of what’s going on in the overall labor market. There are another 8,000 people on best estimate right now that could go back into the workforce, which would loosen things up. The whole state and country are facing that same dynamic, it’s just that we’ve been running the numbers on it.”

For those who are looking to get back into the workforce according to the development board now is the time to do it before the rush begins.

“I would say to a job seeker if you’re thinking about getting back into the workforce, that this is the time to do it. I mean, there’s going to be a rush back into the workforce. I would urge people to consider that to beat that rush, position yourself, to get the shift that you want to get. To get that signing bonus, or to position yourself to be in a supervisory position. You know, so if you’re thinking about it, I mean, I would strongly consider sooner rather than later,” said Jon Sowards, the president and CEO of the Southcentral Workforce Development Board.

If you are in need of assistance you can contact the workforce development board.

