KYTC, KSP announce transition to regional test sites

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Kentucky State Police (KSP) and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced the end of written testing for permits and road tests for several counties would be June 1, as the state transitions to regional offices across the Commonwealth.

Some county leaders are upset about the move.

In a Facebook post, Letcher County Circuit Court Clerk Michael Watts called the move a “disservice”, while expressing hope that Letcher County would receive a regional office.

As of June 1, KSP will begin offering testing services at the KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office in Somerset. At this location, testing services will be offered Monday through Friday for residents of Casey, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, and Wayne counties.

Appointments for this location will be posted beginning May 25 at 8 a.m.

Beginning June 7, KSP will begin offering regional testing services at other locations across Eastern and Southern Kentucky.

Catlettsburg will offer testing for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, and Lawrence Counties.

Columbia will offer testing for Adair, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, and Taylor Counties.

Jackson will offer testing for Breathitt, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Owsley, Perry, and Wolfe counties.

Morehead will offer testing for Bath, Elliott, Fleming, Lewis, Mason, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, and Rowan counties.

Prestonsburg will offer testing for Floyd, Johnson, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, and Pike counties.

Each location will offer Monday through Friday testing services by appointments made online.

Applicants may make an appointment online by visiting kentuckystatepolice.org and scheduling through their regional office.

