‘His life was an everyday memory’: Family of longtime first responder reflects on his life

By Cory Sanning
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After longtime first responder Ben Stidham’s sudden death on Wednesday, his family has received an outpour of support from people across the region.

“I’ve seen funerals that have been large, but before he was even passed away there’s hundreds of people outside his house,” Christian Stidham said. “And it’s crazy to see that kind of love and support for somebody.”

Stidham worked as an EMT in Perry, Breathitt and Letcher Counties and was in the midst of his second term as Perry County Constable in District One.

“Going and helping people,” Chris Fugate said. “And he lived for that and he was always in a run to go help somebody else.”

After being diagnosed with COVID-19 in November 2020, Stidham’s health began to decline early this year. Those close to him said that he relied heavily on his faith as he worked on a daily basis to help others.

“He was not just a Christian by title but he lived that,” Fugate said. “And so there’s a part of me that’s happy because I saw him suffer but of course I’m sad for the community, for his family, for us in a selfish way because we’d like to keep him forever.”

Fugate has known Stidham since he was seven years old and said that it is hard to point out one moment with him that stands out most.

“His life was an everyday memory of something that he done good for somebody,” Fugate said.

All of those who knew Stidham are choosing to reflect on the impeccable legacy he leaves behind.

“The love and care that he had for people and the want to serve this community is unlike anything anybody has ever seen before and that’s without a doubt,” Christian said.

There will be a visitation for Stidham at the East Perry County Elementary gymnasium on Sunday at 5 p.m. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday at 12 p.m. at the same location.

