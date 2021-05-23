Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces less than 300 new cases Sunday

Beshear gives Sunday update on COVID-19 in Kentucky
Beshear gives Sunday update on COVID-19 in Kentucky
By WYMT News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) -Governor Beshear did not hold a news conference but did provide an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth Sunday.

The governor announced 215 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total case number to 455,790.

43 of Sunday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 338 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 107 in the ICU. 52 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate is now 2.64%.

Gov. Beshear also announced eleven deaths Sunday, all of which were newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 6,716.

6,560,820 tests have been administered thus far and at least 52,526 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Sunday, one of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials say King was both a great leader and friend.
‘She was a warrior’: Knott County officials remember Superintendent Kim King
Pictured: Jeffery Sandlin
Murder investigation underway in Clay County
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Police identify man killed in deadly Knox County motorcycle crash
Three year old Knott County toddler makes full recovery
Three year old Knott County toddler makes full recovery

Latest News

WYMT Partly Cloudy
Steamy start to the week, rain chances on the horizon
KSP: Death investigation underway in Harlan County
The Republican said on a podcast released Sunday that he doesn’t want the federal government...
Rand Paul says he’s skipping vaccine for now, may reconsider
Mrs. Bowersock is graduating alongside multiple great grandchildren this year.
85 year old woman achieves dream and graduates high school
Ground crews spent all day Saturday weeding and mowing. Hundreds of volunteers have already...
Camp Nelson resumes flag laying tradition in preparation for Memorial Day