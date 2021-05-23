Advertisement

Police identify man killed in deadly Knox County motorcycle crash

By WYMT News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police were called Sunday to assist the Knox County Sheriff’s Department with a fatal crash in Knox County.

Troopers said James Howard, 59, was riding a motorcycle on North KY 11 in the Woolum Community when he was involved in a single-vehicle accident.

Police said the motorcycle he was driving went off the road and hit a rock embankment.

The Knox County Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

