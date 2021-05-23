Ethan lands job as Busch’s first-ever ‘Chief Tasting Officer’ for dog brew

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY) - After capturing the hearts of thousands nationwide, Ethan can add “Chief Tasting Officer” to his ever-growing list of accomplishments.

Just four months after he was found emaciated in the Kentucky Humane Society’s parking lot, CBS affiliate WLKY says he will now serve as one the faces for a major brewing company: Busch.

Last year, Busch released its first-ever product for dogs: Busch Dog Brew. The alcohol-free, bone broth brew gives owners the chance to crack a cold one with their favorite furry companion.

Bush said the initial response from customers was overwhelming, selling out just 24 hours after its initial launch.

The company then began its search for a CTO for the Busch Dog Brew, and Ethan was chosen as their top dog Friday.

“In less than 4 months, he has come from being someone’s burden, someone’s afterthought, and not only survived, but thrived and is now being recognized on a national level. I’m so grateful to Busch!,” Ethan’s Facebook page said in a recent post.

As CTO Ethan will help lead the expansion of Dog Brew’s flavor portfolio. The position comes with a $20,000 salary, dog-friendly perks including healthcare coverage, and company stock options.

Busch Dog Brew is available for purchase here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.