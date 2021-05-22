Veterans memorial built in Elkhorn City

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - A new memorial in Elkhorn City was built in hopes of commemorating the city’s veterans ahead of Memorial Day.

The project was put together by the Elkhorn City Disabled American Veterans Chapter No. 140 and is located on Patty Loveless Drive.

This spring the memorial was decorated by Arlene Stiltner and Retta Sanders of Elkhorn City Church of Christ.

Mayor Mike Taylor said he was pleased with how the memorial turned out.

“It’s amazing that you can go see the names of the people. Some of them gave their life for our country and a lot of them passed away elderly but I think it’s wonderful, people can stop and see who fought for our country,” Taylor said.

