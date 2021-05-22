Advertisement

Vaccine coordinator says Virginia on track to meet President’s goal

By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s vaccine coordinator says the state is on track to meet President Biden’s goal of vaccinating 70% of adults with at least one dose by July 4.

In a briefing Friday afternoon, Dr. Danny Avula said about 41% of Virginians are fully vaccinated. 65% of adults 18 and older have had at least one dose.

“So, 343,000 adults would need a dose in-between now and July 4th to meet it,” Avula said during the call, “so that’s about 8,000 a day, and we have been tracking a good bit better than that.”

Avula said the state continues to try to remove barriers to vaccination, and make it as convenient as possible for those who haven’t been vaccinated.

