UVA-Wise to announce vaccine policy next week

Source: UVA-Wise
By WJHL News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT
WISE, Va. (WJHL) — UVA Wise is expected to announce next week whether it will require students to get vaccinated for COVID-19 according to CBS affiliate WJHL.

This comes while students at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville must prove that they have been vaccinated no later than July 1.

Despite UVA and UVA Wise sharing the same name, president, and board of visitors, a spokesperson for the college in Wise says the institution is a separate state agency and accredited differently from Charlottesville.

The spokesperson said that while UVA Wise chooses to follow many of the UVA policies, the college does have the ability to modify them.

UVA Wise administrators have not yet decided if they will adopt the same vaccination policy as UVA, but an announcement will be made next week, according to the spokesperson.

