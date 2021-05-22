Advertisement

Sunshine and warm temperatures stick around for a few more days

By Shane Smith
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -We are off to a gorgeous start to the weekend across Southern and Eastern Kentucky and we have a few more days of really nice weather on the way.

The Rest of the Weekend

We remain dry for the remainder of your weekend as temperatures will fall into the low to mid-60s for most on Sunday morning. Plenty of sunshine is expected on Sunday during the day with just a few passing clouds. Highs will top out in the mid to upper-80s. Make sure if you’re out and about not to leave any four-legged friends in vehicles with the windows up, as internal car temperatures can quickly climb to dangerous levels for pets with this kind of heat.

Early In The New Work Week

The weather continues to look dry early in the new week with plenty of sunshine expected again on Monday and Tuesday. There’s a tiny chance of a pop-up storm both days, but we’re talking 10% or less, so expect most of us to stay dry. Also, expect the warmest temperatures of the year so far with highs running into the upper 80s and a few of those local warm spots making a run at 90 on Tuesday. Wear sunscreen if you are planning on being out at the pool or lake to beat the heat.

The Extended Forecast

As we head into the middle of the week, the forecast begins to turn a bit more active. High pressure will finally break down allowing a few fronts to pass through the region late in the week. These will bring some slightly cooler temperatures and chances of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through Saturday. While no one day looks like a washout at this point, we will see rounds of showers and storms with partly cloudy skies in between the rain. Highs will drop back into the low to mid-80s with lows generally running in the mid-60s.

