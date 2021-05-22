Sunday is deadline for first Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) -- The deadline to register for Ohio’s first Vax-a-Million drawing is Sunday, May 23, the Ohio Department of Health announced Saturday.

Officials say millions of Ohioans have already entered for their chance to win $1 million dollars or a college scholarship.

The deadline to be entered for the first of five weekly drawings is at 11:59 p.m. Sunday with the winners being announced on Wednesday, May 26.

Because Ohio Vax-a-Million is an opt-in program, Ohio residents are not automatically entered.

Officials say it takes less than two minutes to enter the drawing online.

Those without access to internet can also be entered to the drawing by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Once you enter the drawing, your name will be carried over through all of the drawings, so there’s no need to re-register every week.

Officials say if you are an Ohio resident who was vaccinated in another state, you are eligible, but will need to present proof of vaccination.

The final winner will be announced on Wednesday, June 23.

