Softball tournament held to honor 21-year-old Kailee Peters who died of cancer, funds going towards new scholarship

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - In honor of 21-year-old Kailee Peters who died of cancer, friends and family hosted the first-ever Kailee Memorial Softball Tournament to honor her legacy.

Event Coordinator Tatiana Murphy says she was shocked and thankful for how well the event’s turnout was.

“I was honestly surprised that so many people came. I knew that she was loved by everybody, but I didn’t realize that there was going to be so many,” Murphy said.

One of the competitors, Family Friend Ladonna Epling, says they were honoring her legacy, through her favorite sport.

“She was always happy, always smiling, and she would have had a blast on this field, and she would love to be out here playing right now and I know she would love every second of it. Everybody is out here playing in her honor and her memory. Kailee would be very pleased I think,” Epling said.

Peters was an individual Former East Ridge High School Softball Coach Jill Morgan called a team player.

“Never complained, always did what she was asked. Of course, she ended up being our catcher, least probably person on the field most of the time and she just did her job and loved the game,” Morgan said.

Murphy says those who participated were happy to play a great game of softball.

“We’re going to be super sore tomorrow, she would have loved this. it would have been up to her standards, and she would have just played all day long,” Murphy said.

Murphy says they reached their goal of 500 dollars for the Kailee Peters Memorial Scholarship, the rest of the proceeds were donated to Elkhorn Baptist Church, the church Peters attended.

The first recipient of the scholarship was Jasmine Easterling, she was given a check during the event.

Murphy says she plans to host the tournament every year, to keep her best friend’s memory alive.

