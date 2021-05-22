Rep. Hal Rogers wins appeal over $5,000 fine

(WYMT) - U.S. Representative from Kentucky Hal Rogers has won an appeal over a $5,000 fine for supposedly skipping a full security screening earlier last month, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

The Courier-Journal reports that a majority of the House Ethics Committee announced Thursday that a majority of it’s members agreed to Rep. Rogers’ appeal of that fine.

The fines were related to a rule instated in the wake of the U.S. Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021. The House had metal detectors set up and the sergeant-at-arms was empowered to fine anyone who didn’t go through the security screen $5,000 for a first offense.

Rogers released a statement after a memo was put out by the Capitol Police: “On April 14, 2021, there was a simple misunderstanding on the House Floor after I went through the metal detectors to vote. I have filed an appeal with the House Ethics Committee, requesting an opportunity to explain the facts.”

The House Ethics Committee also approved an appeal for Democratic South Carolina lawmaker Rep. Jim Clyburn.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.