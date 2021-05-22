Advertisement

Rep. Hal Rogers wins appeal over $5,000 fine

(WYMT)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - U.S. Representative from Kentucky Hal Rogers has won an appeal over a $5,000 fine for supposedly skipping a full security screening earlier last month, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

The Courier-Journal reports that a majority of the House Ethics Committee announced Thursday that a majority of it’s members agreed to Rep. Rogers’ appeal of that fine.

The fines were related to a rule instated in the wake of the U.S. Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021. The House had metal detectors set up and the sergeant-at-arms was empowered to fine anyone who didn’t go through the security screen $5,000 for a first offense.

Rogers released a statement after a memo was put out by the Capitol Police: “On April 14, 2021, there was a simple misunderstanding on the House Floor after I went through the metal detectors to vote. I have filed an appeal with the House Ethics Committee, requesting an opportunity to explain the facts.”

The House Ethics Committee also approved an appeal for Democratic South Carolina lawmaker Rep. Jim Clyburn.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials say King was both a great leader and friend.
‘She was a warrior’: Knott County officials remember Superintendent Kim King
Pictured: Jeffery Sandlin
Murder investigation underway in Clay County
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Police identify man killed in deadly Knox County motorcycle crash
Three year old Knott County toddler makes full recovery
Three year old Knott County toddler makes full recovery

Latest News

WYMT Partly Cloudy
Steamy start to the week, rain chances on the horizon
KSP: Death investigation underway in Harlan County
The Republican said on a podcast released Sunday that he doesn’t want the federal government...
Rand Paul says he’s skipping vaccine for now, may reconsider
Mrs. Bowersock is graduating alongside multiple great grandchildren this year.
85 year old woman achieves dream and graduates high school
Ground crews spent all day Saturday weeding and mowing. Hundreds of volunteers have already...
Camp Nelson resumes flag laying tradition in preparation for Memorial Day