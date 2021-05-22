Advertisement

President Biden OKs disaster declaration for West Virginia flooding

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - President Joe Biden has approved a federal disaster declaration for parts of West Virginia hit by flooding, landslides and mudslides in late February and early March.

The state’s congressional delegation applauded the president’s action on Friday.

The delegation sent a recent letter to Biden calling on him approve the disaster declaration request.

Heavy rains caused widespread damage from flooding, landslides and mudslides in Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo and Wayne counties.

The congressional delegation says the disaster declaration will provide needed federal support for the recovery efforts.

