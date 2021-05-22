President Biden OKs disaster declaration for West Virginia flooding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - President Joe Biden has approved a federal disaster declaration for parts of West Virginia hit by flooding, landslides and mudslides in late February and early March.

The state’s congressional delegation applauded the president’s action on Friday.

The delegation sent a recent letter to Biden calling on him approve the disaster declaration request.

Heavy rains caused widespread damage from flooding, landslides and mudslides in Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo and Wayne counties.

The congressional delegation says the disaster declaration will provide needed federal support for the recovery efforts.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.