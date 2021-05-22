Police: Car drives through Sevierville car dealership in theft attempt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Police Department responded to reports of vehicles being stolen from Rocky Top Dodge Jeep on Winfield Dunn Parkway Saturday morning, officials said.

“It appears a car was driven through the front glass from inside the showroom,” officials said.

According to officials, several vehicles were stolen and one was recovered.

This is a developing story.

