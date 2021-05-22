Police: Car drives through Sevierville car dealership in theft attempt
“It appears a car was driven through the front glass from inside the showroom,” officials said.
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: May. 22, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Police Department responded to reports of vehicles being stolen from Rocky Top Dodge Jeep on Winfield Dunn Parkway Saturday morning, officials said.
“It appears a car was driven through the front glass from inside the showroom,” officials said.
According to officials, several vehicles were stolen and one was recovered.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.