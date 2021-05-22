Advertisement

New veterans center opens in Madison County

An opening ceremony was held Saturday for the veterans center.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The new Madison County Veterans Center opened in Richmond Saturday morning.

Veterans, politicians, and musicians came together for an official opening ceremony.

For many veterans, like Craig Pyles with the Marine Corps League, memories from times of service are not easily forgotten. He served in Vietnam in 1968.

The veterans center offers a place for veterans like Pyles to congregate.

“We serve food, and have meetings, and get things done. People can come visit, see who we are, and especially veterans can come in,” Pyles said. “They may find that this can be a home for them too.”

Congressman Andy Barr spoke at the opening ceremony Saturday.

“That community is really, really important, so it’s extra special not just that we’re bringing all of the Madison County VSO’s together under one roof here for community but especially after the pandemic,” Barr said.

Pyles said above all, the center is about giving veterans the chance to be with other vets.

“When we get together, we have fun doing what we do,” He said. “We enjoy each other’s company.”

The center was scheduled to open in 2020 but was delayed due to COVID-19.

It’s located in Richmond at 1215 W. Main Street. You can learn more on the Madison County Veterans Committee Facebook page or by calling (859) 575-1738.

