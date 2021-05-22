Main street program in Williamsburg receives national accreditation

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Williamsburg Received national accreditation for its main street program.

Out of 23 programs, the main street program in Williamsburg achieved national recognition for 2021 after receiving certification by both Kentucky Main Street and the National Main Street Center.

Officials with the program say this is not the first time the program received national attention, saying an application is sent in every year to be reaccredited.

This year was achieved through a façade grant that has helped revamp the city’s downtown. President of the Main Street Board of Directors Jonathan Wyatt says he is proud of his team, despite a difficult 14 months.

“Going through a pandemic on top of that has been very difficult for some of these business owners but our people have supported local businesses, they’ve shopped local,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt says he is proud of the city’s progress.

“We’re still here, we’re still open for business. This is a great place to work, this is a great place to live, it’s a great place to raise your family, and we want to showcase that as much as possible and that was Nannie’s legacy,” Wyatt said.

Assistant Tourism Director Nikki Kysar says they wanted to honor the city’s first and only main street director, who made it all possible.

“She loved her school, she loved her city, and she always liked to remain behind the scenes, didn’t like the spotlight but would do anything for anyone,” Kysar said.

By creating the Nannie L. Hays Memorial Scholarship Fund, awarded to students at the Williamsburg High School.

Kysar says although the scholarship’s criteria is still in the planning stage, the scholarship recipient will likely be someone involved in music.

“A student that excels, probably, musically because Nannie loved her music. Of course, she was the band director for years,” Kysar said.

Wyatt says they are continuing the revitalization of downtown.

“To put downtown first because we know that downtown is where the hub of the city is and we want to promote that as much as possible,” Wyatt said.

And furthering a legacy.

“We are still going to continue doing things in downtown, Williamsburg is alive, and it still feels like home and that’s a legacy that we want to continue,” Wyatt said.

Kysar says they plan to have the scholarship ready by next year.

Wyatt says they plan on attempting to achieve that national recognition next year.

