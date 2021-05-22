Advertisement

Leaving home: West Virginia population drop is largest in US

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia has seen a higher percentage of residents depart than any other state in the past decade.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that from 2010 to 2020, the population has dropped 3.2% - about 59,000 people.

Reasons for not staying vary, but common themes emerge: A lack of opportunity or low pay; not enough to do; poor cell phone service and internet issues, and a political climate that some find oppressive.

In an effort to reverse the population losses, West Virginia started encouraging remote workers to move to the state of 1.79 million residents through a program that will pay them $12,000 cash along with free passes to outdoor activities.

