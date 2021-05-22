Advertisement

Juneteenth to become West Virginia state holiday

Musician Montell Jordan performs during a ceremony honoring the San Francisco 49ers 1994 Super...
Musician Montell Jordan performs during a ceremony honoring the San Francisco 49ers 1994 Super Bowl Championship team during halftime of an NFL football game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(Tony Avelar | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia will mark Juneteenth for the first time as a state holiday this year with a virtual performance from Montell Jordan.

The R&B singer-turned-pastor is known for his 1995 pop hit “This Is How We Do It.”

The holiday on June 19 celebrates the day in 1865 that all enslaved Black people learned they had been freed from bondage.

West Virginia’s Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs announced the programming for the day on Thursday.

The live-streamed event will feature over a dozen musicians, dancers and poets from across the state.

