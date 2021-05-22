Advertisement

‘It was just City Perk’s time to end’: Prestonsburg coffee shop brews final pot

By Buddy Forbes
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) -The crew at City Perk has officially brewed its last pot.

The Prestonsburg coffee shop’s owner, Jen Kopecky, announced the shop’s closure this week, sparking memories for people who considered the space a community staple.

“It was just City Perk’s time to end,” said Kopecky. “For now anyway.”

The shop, which opened 5 years ago, served as a café, music venue, meeting space, and more for the small community. Kopecky said it was her dream to create a space where people could gather, but it soon became more than she expected.

“I just honestly jumped off the cliff and did it. And, honestly, it was perfect,” she said. “I mean, people were all-hands-on-deck here because they wanted it. And I am so thankful.”

With an emphasis on hiring people in recovery, the second-chance coffee shop provided a platform to spread awareness and offer support.

“I just had it in my heart to use it to in a way to help people who were trying to find a stepping stone to better their life,” Kopecky said. “To not just serve coffee, but to let this place be a revolving door for people to come in and believe in their self again.”

Now, though the doors are closed on the business, Kopecky hopes to see the mission continue.

And those who relied on the establishment for a little jolt of joy say the atmosphere created there will never be forgotten.

“This has made an impact on everyone that came in the door,” said community member Dennis Walker. “City Perk may not physically be here, but City Perk is here.”

Kopecky, though she is ready to move on to her next chapter, says she will forever be grateful for everything City Perk brought to her.

“It just became home,” she said. “And it gave me hope, it gave me a purpose, and it gave me the opportunity to help other people.”

