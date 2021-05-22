‘I actually dived in and made it happen:’ 84-year-old woman graduates from Georgetown College

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) -One Georgetown College graduate stood out during the commencement ceremony Saturday.

84-year-old Ann Bolton Bevins walked across the stage to receive her diploma. She dropped out decades ago, but said she always dreamed of earning her degree.

“I started at Georgetown College in 1954,” Bevins said. “My mother and father met here in 1927.”

Being a Tiger runs in the family. All of her children, and some of her grandchildren attended the college.

Bevins said she remembered spending late nights writing in her sorority house basement. At the time, she worked for the Lexington Leader.

“I had this big Underwood typewriter, that is the reason I have arthritis in this hand, because you really had to beat those keys,” she said.

Bevins left college after two years to start a family and raise her four children. She said her passion for storytelling and history never left her.

“I brought up a family, taught myself how to write history, I wrote a lot of history, but I never really felt right about not finishing college,” she said.

A few years age, the lifelong learner said she decided it was time to make it official and re-enroll. Georgetown College employee Mike Calhoun said Bevins is a legend in Scott County.

“Ann just loves learning, she loves reading and studying,” he said. “She took a Shakespeare class in Giddings Hall, so during the day, outside of class, she would study right in front of Giddings Hall.”

Bevins shared classes with one of her grandsons, CJ Bevins.

“She sat right next to me and I’d share a textbook with her, because the textbook was too heavy for her to carry up the stairs,” he said.

Calhoun and CJ Bevins said the college campus embraced her.

“Everyone helped Granny, students would move her book bags from place to place, everyone helped out,” CJ Bevins said.

65 years later, she completed a walk she’ll always remember. She was met with a standing ovation from the crowd.

“I did not expect everybody to cheer like they did,” she said.

Bevins said she wants to get a graduate degree. She said she’d like to try for a doctorate, too.

