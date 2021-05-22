Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces less than 500 new cases Saturday

Gov. Beshear speaks on COVID-19 in Kentucky
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear did not hold a news conference but did provide an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth Saturday.

The governor announced 426 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the state’s total case number to 455,575.

71 of Saturday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 357 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 102 in the ICU. 50 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate is now 2.63%.

Gov. Beshear also announced seven deaths Saturday, five of which were newly reported with the other two coming from a routine audit. This brings the state’s death toll to 6,705.

6,550,450 tests have been administered thus far and at least 52,518 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Saturday, two of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

