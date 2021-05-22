Food drive held at Winburn Middle School

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Winburn Middle School alumni is getting help from his employer and co-workers to give back to the community.

From 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, you could stop by the school for a food drive to pick up food for your family.

“Our associates put on a food drive,” said Johnathan Parker, a local Amazon manager and representative of the black employee network at Amazon. “We wanted to support our local schools and help children during the summer months and make sure they were fed when school was out.”

Another manager, Jaurice Garrison, who helped plan the event, has a special connection to this location.

” For me, this is a middle school that I did attend about ten to twelve years ago. So I felt that it was good for me to give back to a school that helped me get to the position I’m in now. So that’s one of the reasons I chose this school to give back to the community that gave to me,” Garrison said.

Regarding the food at the drive Saturday, most were donations, not only from local families but also from Amazon itself.

“It’s always a rewarding experience to be able to give back. We all have gotten to where we are not just in Amazon, but in our lives with the support of other people,” said Johnathan Lloyd, another local Amazon manager.

Lloyd said he’s honored Amazon gives its workers the opportunity and support to give back, and they hope to continue helping out.

“We are working with another local school where we have already done a drop-off, and we hope to continue to do things like this...you know forever,” Parker said.

This isn’t the first food drive they’ve done this year, and they held another one this past April. Additionally, they are hoping to have more drives throughout the summer to help families in need. The group also painted a mural to help ‘beautify” their community.

