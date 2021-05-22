Bone marrow donation registration events sweep WV

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All over the Mountain State, several organizers held events to promote bone marrow donation registration.

Two events in Logan County included appearances from Melissa Fleming, a Logan County-native who was diagnosed with a terminal case of multiple myeloma in December 2019.

“The whole reason that any of this was ever started was for the next person that got knocked off the same cliff to find a match,” Fleming said.

Several registration events were held across the state Saturday including Logan, Chapmanville, Williamson, Madison, Van and St. Albans.

Fleming says the biggest factor in such a small number of bone marrow matches is awareness of the issue.

“Awareness is really the biggest thing,” Fleming said. “I’m convinced that the only reason more people don’t do this is because they don’t know about it. So it’s as simple as swabbing the inside of your cheek to go into the registry and that’s it. “The only reason I could think people don’t do that is because people don’t know about it.”

If you’re interested in registering to be a bone marrow donor, click here or text “TEAMRED” to 61474.

