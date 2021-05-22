Ben Stidham, Perry County public servant of more than 20 years, dies

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People are sending their condolences to the friends and family of Ben Stidham, who died Friday afternoon according to a Facebook post from his brother, Brad Stidham.

Stidham received an escort home back in November after his battle with COVID-19. His health began to decline once more in early May.

Ben was a Constable in Perry County as well as long-time Fire Chief at the Grapevine-Chavies Fire Department.

