Ben Stidham, Perry County public servant of more than 20 years, dies
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People are sending their condolences to the friends and family of Ben Stidham, who died Friday afternoon according to a Facebook post from his brother, Brad Stidham.
Stidham received an escort home back in November after his battle with COVID-19. His health began to decline once more in early May.
Ben was a Constable in Perry County as well as long-time Fire Chief at the Grapevine-Chavies Fire Department.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.