UPDATE: More lawsuits possible in West Virginia VA hospital death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -Attorneys have until an August deadline to file additional civil lawsuits on behalf of families whose loved ones died under suspicious circumstances at a West Virginia veterans hospital. Charleston attorney Tony O’Dell tells the Charleston Gazette-Mail that he will work to file on behalf of families until the deadline.

That is the two-year anniversary since information on the investigation went public into suspicious deaths at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. Former nursing assistant Reta Mays received consecutive life sentences last week for killing seven elderly veterans at the hospital with fatal injections of insulin.

UPDATE 7/14/2020 6:00 P.M.

A former nursing assistant has been sentenced to seven consecutive terms of life in prison for injecting seven elderly veterans with fatal doses of insulin.

Reta Mays was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Clarksburg, West Virginia. Mays didn’t say why she did it before being sentenced on seven counts of second-degree murder.

She pleaded guilty to giving the unprescribed insulin injections at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

Mays worked overnight shifts at the northern West Virginia hospital between 2017 and 2018. Mays has a history of mental health issues, but Judge Thomas Kleeh told Mays she knew what she was doing and called her a monster.

The U.S. Attorney’s office issued a statement after the sentencing:

“It is beyond disturbing that someone would seek out the opportunity to work as a medical professional to aid the sick, and then twist their duty and willingly end the life of their patients,” said FBI Pittsburgh Acting Special Agent in Charge Carlton Peeples. “I hope today’s sentence brings peace and closure to the families of these veterans. It certainly sends the message that when you break the trust you are given and, in the process break the law, there are consequences, no matter who you are or what your profession is.”

Mays was also ordered to pay a total of $172,624.96 to the victims’ families, the VA Hospital, Medicare, and insurance companies.

