Tennessee to increase probation, parole officer pay

The correction agency also began offering $5,000 hiring bonuses for newly hired correctional officers
((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Department of Correction says that it will soon implement pay raises for probation and parole officers after the salary increases were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency announced Wednesday that the 7.5 percent pay bump will become effective July 1. Gov. Bill Lee and the General Assembly approved the raises in 2019, but the virus outbreak caused significant delays to the approval and implementation.

In April, the correction agency began offering $5,000 hiring bonuses for newly hired correctional officers.

The agency also began offering a $4,000 retention bonus to correctional officers in order to boost retention in Tennessee’s prisons.

