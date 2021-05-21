School principal sleeps on roof to advocate for literacy

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Parents might think of lots of things to do to encourage their kids to read more in school.

But how about offering up a nice prize -- like putting the principal on the roof for the night? That’s what happened at Symmes Valley Elementary School after children there met their reading goal for the year.

Principal Brandon Walker said he’s willing to do whatever it takes to make sure his students are learning and getting better at skills they need to succeed.

“Literacy is very important to elementary students, and I’m a big proponent of it. So we just want our students in this building reading more, so if it takes me looking like a fool to do it then that’s what we will do,” Walker said.

Interestingly enough, sleeping on the roof wasn’t the only option students got to vote on for their prize. They also had choices to make Walker shave his head, get a reverse Mohawk or kiss a pig. But nearly 80% of his students were all for putting him on the roof for the night.

