Advertisement

Premature nonuplets born in Morocco are stable but fragile

A nurse takes care of one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the maternity unit of...
A nurse takes care of one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the maternity unit of the Ain Borja clinic in Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday May 20, 2021, two weeks after Mali's Halima Cisse, 25, gave birth to nine healthy babies.(AP Photo / Abdeljalil Bounhar)
By Associated Press
Updated: May. 21, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASABLANCA, Morocco (AP) — Nine premature newborns that a 25-year-old Malian woman gave birth to are being closely monitored in a Moroccan clinic, with medical staff working around the clock to stabilize their health.

Halima Cissé gave birth to the nonuplets — five girls and four boys — earlier this month in Morocco after the Malian government flew her there for specialist care. The babies weighed between 500 grams to 1 kilogram (1.1 pound to 2.2 pounds) at birth.

Reports show that only two other sets of nonuplets have been recorded since the 1970s, but the babies all died within days.

“It is a pride for all of Morocco,” said Youssef Alaoui, director of the Ain Borja Clinic in Casablanca, where the newborns are being treated. “Now the challenge is to get these babies out in good health.”

One doctor said Cissé's nonuplets are stable but fragile.

“They are very immature babies. They have deficiencies in everything — at the level of the lungs, the head, the heart,” said Khalil Msaif, the clinic’s pediatric neonatologist.

But there’s also a quiet sense of optimism from staff on the babies’ future.

“Since the birth, we are in week three and the condition of the babies is stable... Most of the babies have had a good period without any problem. We hope that all will be well,” Msaif said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Louisa Police Dept. responds to report of attempted child abduction
Robert Pandolfi (left), Sandy Cooper (center), and Brandie Young (right) were all arrested...
Police find significant amount of drugs following traffic stop, California man, two Kentucky women arrested
(Photo: Big Sandy Detention Center)
KSP: Man charged with sexual exploitation of child in Magoffin County
Conner Logistics is moving its corporate headquarters from California to Somerset.
National logistics company relocating from California to Southern Kentucky
Looking for 4th of July fireworks displays? Here is the list of events across the mountains!

Latest News

Officials urge boat safety as summer kicks off - 6 p.m.
Officials urge boat safety as summer kicks off - 6 p.m.
Christy played with the Jets from 1966 to 1969.
‘It’s been a joy’: Super Bowl champion Early Christy hosts football camp for kids
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White...
Biden: Infrastructure vow was not intended to be veto threat
Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews work on victims of the fatal balloon crash at Unser and Central...
5 die in hot air balloon crash in New Mexico’s largest city